Signs of motor market turn as Admiral boss expects easing claims inflation

Admiral chief executive Milena Mondini de Focatiis is predicting a ‘slowing, decreasing trend’ in motor claims inflation.

Admiral reported a solid set of first-half year results with profit before tax rising 4% to £233.9m (H1 2022: £224.6m).

Market turn

The market reacted well to Admiral’s results, with the share price up 7.2% at one point this morning.

The UK motor market has come off the back of its worst underwriting result in a decade last year, but Admiral said solid performance will