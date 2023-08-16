Insurance Age

Signs of motor market turn as Admiral boss expects easing claims inflation

Car crash
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Admiral chief executive Milena Mondini de Focatiis is predicting a ‘slowing, decreasing trend’ in motor claims inflation.

Admiral chief executive Milena Mondini de Focatiis is predicting a ‘slowing, decreasing trend’ in motor claims inflation.

Admiral reported a solid set of first-half year results with profit before tax rising 4% to £233.9m (H1 2022: £224.6m).

Market turn

The market reacted well to Admiral’s results, with the share price up 7.2% at one point this morning.

The UK motor market has come off the back of its worst underwriting result in a decade last year, but Admiral said solid performance will

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Motor insurance prices at record high – ABI

The average premium paid for private comprehensive motor insurance in the second quarter of this year was £511, according to the Association of British Insurers, the highest figure since it started collecting the data in 2012.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: