RSA survey pinpoints broker challenge of clients amending or cancelling insurance in light of economic uncertainty

More than three quarters of brokers have seen clients change policies in the past six months as they prepare for further economic uncertainty, according to research by RSA.

The majority of brokers surveyed (54%) said that economic uncertainty is a common concern among their clients.

The survey also revealed that cost of doing business remains a significant concern. As a result, 79% brokers said they were seeing changes or cancellations made to insurance cover.

Last week, a survey at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference 2023, found that clients cutting back on cover was the greatest challenge that brokers face right now.

Brokers picked that ‘the

