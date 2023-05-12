People Moves: 9 - 12 May 2023
Stay in the loop with insurance personnel moves.
Featuring: Pen Underwriting, Hiscox, Renovation Underwriting, Chubb Climate+, Ki and ICSRPen Underwriting appoints new CFO
Pen Underwriting has appointed Catriona Thomson as chief financial officer. She will join the Pen executive team with effect from 1 July 2023. Current CFO Sarah Breslin will become managing director of Pen’s Specialty division at that time.
A chartered accountant by profession Thomson has been head of IBA operations in the UK for the wider Gallagher group since 2014
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Time to “bust that lack of talent myth”, says Idex Consulting CEO
The CEO of Idex Consulting, Matt Green, has stressed that there is no lack of talent in the insurance industry, and that recruitment challenges often lie with employers.
Chubb Climate+ rolls out renewable energy projects product
Chubb Climate+ has launched a packaged insurance solution in the UK that is designed to support the growth of alternative and renewable energy projects; mainly onshore wind and ground-mounted photovoltaic solar.
MGAA to survey members on two-year plan as trade body reaches 200 milestone
The Managing General Agents’ Association will be opening a survey for members next week to help create the next two-year strategic plan for the trade body, CEO Mike Keating has confirmed.
National Cyber Security Centre urges businesses not to pay ransomware demands
The CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, Lindy Cameron, has urged businesses not to pay cyber criminals’ ransom and to instead set up reliable defence systems.
Axa targets new broker employees with passport training solution
Axa Commercial is poised to launch a new programme aimed at new starters within broking firms.
Profile: A new lens – and an eye for opportunity
With a laser-like focus on growth, Zurich retail boss David Nichols is keen to bring a new lens to the insurer’s offering and deliver for brokers.
Applied Systems adds Arch, Ark and Iprism in commercial push
Applied Systems Europe will be adding Arch Insurance, Ark Insurance and Iprism Underwriting to its commercial lines panel, with Epic users able to quote and bind directly with the providers later this year, the software house has confirmed.
Manchester, Liverpool and the buoyant North West are under the spotlight
As we put Covid-19 behind us, Sophie Locke-Cooper discovers brokers in the North West are positive about the prospects of the local market despite worldwide economic challenges such as inflation and UK-wide issues such as recruitment and talent retention.