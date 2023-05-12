People Moves: 9 - 12 May 2023

Stay in the loop with insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Pen Underwriting, Hiscox, Renovation Underwriting, Chubb Climate+, Ki and ICSR

Pen Underwriting appoints new CFO

Pen Underwriting has appointed Catriona Thomson as chief financial officer. She will join the Pen executive team with effect from 1 July 2023. Current CFO Sarah Breslin will become managing director of Pen’s Specialty division at that time.

A chartered accountant by profession Thomson has been head of IBA operations in the UK for the wider Gallagher group since 2014