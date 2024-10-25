People Moves: 21 – 25 October 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Tokio Marine Kiln, LMA, Premium Credit, Folgate and Aon.

Tokio Marine Kiln appoints Thomas McShane as head of technology and media E&O

Thomas McShane is joining Tokio Marine Kiln as head of technology and media E&O, taking on the role in January.

He will report to Laila Khudairi, departmental head of cyber and enterprise risk. Responsible for strengthening and diversifying TMK’s global cyber and technology offering, McShane will focus on supporting technology and media business.

McShane