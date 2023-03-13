RSA’s Mooney stresses ‘we have got a lot of work to do’ for better service

RSA’s managing director of UK commercial, Lee Mooney, has vowed to institutionalise a consistent service that shows appetite, ongoing ambition to grow, and a desire to be there for customers as the insurer targets adding 200 broker relationships on top of the 100 achieved in 2022.

In March 2022, Mooney stressed that it was critical for the business to focus on how it trades with brokers, and developed a three-point plan to re-engage the broker community, focusing on distribution, service and the proposition.

He told Insurance Age that “we have got a lot of work to do” to get the service right, make sure customers come back and brokers partner with RSA.

I’m not going to just flick a switch. I’m going to make sure that our service and our proposition is fit for purpose