Allianz appoints Graham Stait as Midlands and South West regional manager

Allianz Commercial has appointed former head of claims operations, Graham Stait, as regional manager for the Midlands and South West commercial regions.

In his new role he will be responsible for leading the region, working with the branch trading operations and strengthening ties with local brokers and customers.

In his most recent position as Allianz’s head of claims operations and a member of the Allianz Claims Management Committee, Stait led the development of Allianz Claims’ operational strategy and was responsible for overseeing and delivering the claims service proposition.

He joined Allianz in 2008 and has held a variety of leadership