Ripe Thinking hires ex-Towergate duo to 'help drive growth'
Insurtech broker Ripe Thinking has hired two former Towergate chiefs whose 'expertise will help drive our continued success', according to chief executive Paul Williams.
Ripe has hired Simon Trott as chief operating officer and Rob Styring as chief financial officer.
Trott, pictured left, was most recently COO of legal specialist NAHL Group and had held previous roles as managing director at RKH Group and Towergate Insurance.
Styring, pictured right, joins from Kingsbridge Group, where he was CFO. Previous roles include finance director at PIB Group, Thistle Insurance and Towergate.
The two worked together leading Towergate Direct, the broker’s specialist
