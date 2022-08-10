C-Quence adds excess D&O product

The product is designed to offer cover on any excess layer on a D&O programme and the cover limit is £10m for any one claim. According to the firm it is aimed at brokers requiring higher limits of indemnity and protection for clients within its target market.

The excess D&O, which is backed by A-rated capacity, will be traded on C-Quence’s own cloud-based platform, C-Q Elements.

Jacqueline McNamee, CEO at C-Quence, commented: “By trading excess D&O digitally we cut through old fashioned and