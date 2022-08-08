Chaucer’s head of insurance insists the industry must be more inclusive for women

Groves said the inclusion of women has improved from when she first joined the industry 26 years ago.

Back then she was in a team of 22 men and only two women but she flagged there is now much more representation in the sector.

She believes there has been a “positive evolution” where women have taken more interest in the insurance industry.

However, she added: “That doesn’t mean that we ought to be complacent. I think there is plenty more that we need to do. I don’t think we have reached half