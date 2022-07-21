Car insurance premiums up 6% in the last 12 months

The Car Insurance Price Index revealed that UK motorists now pay £554 on average compared to £522 in 2021.

WTW and Confused detailed that car insurance premiums have now seen consecutive annual increases for the last two quarters, following the implementation of the new Financial Conduct Authority pricing rules on 1 January.

Average comprehensive premiums increased the most in outer London where drivers saw a rise in the second quarter alone of 3%.

Drivers in the South of England benefited