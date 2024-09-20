Epoq Legal launches ‘re-imagined’ LEI for businesses

Epoq Legal has unveiled a legal expenses insurance product featuring LegalAde for businesses, in partnership with Temple Legal Protection.

Available for distribution via brokers it includes A-rated insurance underwritten by RSA, administered by Temple.

According to Epoq, traditional LEI is typically a reactive approach to legal and compliance risks that can cover the costs of pursuing or defending a legal claim.

Businesses face a barrage of legal and compliance obligations, which, if not complied with, can have devastating results.

It argued that the ‘re-imagined’ offering is proactive, providing policyholders with access to LegalAde