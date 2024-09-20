Beat launches proRISE targeting SMEs via wholesale brokers
Beat Capital Partners is launching proRISE Insurance Services targeting management and professional liability insurance for SMEs with its products distributed through wholesale brokers.
It will be rolled out on 1 October and led by former Hiscox and AIG executive Doug Karpp as CEO.
The offering will include private directors and officers, non-profit directors and officers, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, and professional liability insurance tailored for miscellaneous professionals, architects and engineers, and allied health professionals.
