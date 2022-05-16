FCA warns on Allianz Global Corporate clone
The watchdog detailed in its warning that the scam involves a clone firm labelling itself as Allianz Global Corporate and using a web address of www.allianz-globalcorporate.com. At the time of writing the website is not online.
On its website AGCS stated that it was aware of the fake website using its details, logo and the address of the UK branch office.
AGCS stressed that the clone firm is not authorised or registered by the FCA, but it has been targeting people in the UK, purporting to be
