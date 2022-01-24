Bought By Many plans for further pet growth
MGA Bought By Many wants to keep growing, focus on customers, and keep its product offering differentiated, says Steven Mendel, CEO.
Mendel founded the business in the UK in 2012, and, in February 2017, it launched its first pet insurance. It has since expanded to different markets across the world, launching in Sweden in 2019 and in the United States last year.
Five years on, the pet MGA offers cover for half a million domestic animals in the UK and has vowed to keep innovating the business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- Blog: Aviva’s predictions for commercial lines brokers this year
- Lords starts hearing evidence in insurance market regulation inquiry
- Brokers face staff shortfall amid Great Resignation
- Acrisure highlights £1bn GWP aim as it moves to "disrupt" UK broking
- Covid BI claims payments now at £1.3bn
- Clear Group buys Ashford-based broker
- Pen extends links with QBE for £300m capacity deal