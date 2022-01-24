Bought By Many plans for further pet growth

MGA Bought By Many wants to keep growing, focus on customers, and keep its product offering differentiated, says Steven Mendel, CEO.

Mendel founded the business in the UK in 2012, and, in February 2017, it launched its first pet insurance. It has since expanded to different markets across the world, launching in Sweden in 2019 and in the United States last year.

Five years on, the pet MGA offers cover for half a million domestic animals in the UK and has vowed to keep innovating the business