Lloyd's announces leadership structure for Blueprint Two programme

Lloyd’s has revealed a new operational structure to carry out its Blueprint Two programme, a digitally-led strategy which is meant to transform the way the business operates.

The move follows the the departure of Jennifer Rigby, Lloyd’s chief operations officer (COO).

She commented: “It has been both a privilege and a pleasure to help the Corporation and Lloyd’s market on its modernisation journey. Together we have made solid progress, and this enabled the market to adapt seamlessly to remote