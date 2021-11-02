Capita to sell specialty insurance businesses

Capita has agreed to sell its speciality insurance businesses to Marco Capital Holdings UK for an undisclosed sum.

The sale comprises two specialty insurance businesses, Capita Commercial Insurance Services (CCIS) and Capita Managing Agency (CMA). The deal is subject to regulatory approval, and the senior management team and employees of CCIS and CMA will reportedly remain with the businesses as they transfer to Marco’s ownership.

Jon Lewis, Capita’s chief executive officer, commented: “This