Lloyd's joins the Net Zero Insurance Alliance
Lloyd’s has announced it is joining the UN-convened Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA).
The corporation stated that the move was part of its commitment to cross industry collaboration to mitigate and manage the impacts of climate change and support the speed of the transition to net zero.
In joining the alliance, Lloyd’s commits to the transition all of its operational and attributable greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, at the latest.
In addition, it noted that it will set, publish
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Are you ready for Broker Expo?
- John Lewis pulls controversial home insurance ad
- Aston Lark buys Bainbridge Collins in Birmingham
- Percayso unveils no-code data enrichment product
- NFP buys Wolverhampton broker
- Geo expands political violence and terrorism cover
- Nick Hobbs: “Rebalance, transform, outperform”