Lloyd's joins the Net Zero Insurance Alliance

Lloyd’s has announced it is joining the UN-convened Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA).

The corporation stated that the move was part of its commitment to cross industry collaboration to mitigate and manage the impacts of climate change and support the speed of the transition to net zero.

In joining the alliance, Lloyd’s commits to the transition all of its operational and attributable greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, at the latest.

In addition, it noted that it will set, publish