Motor premiums continue to fall in Q3
Comprehensive car insurance premiums have fallen by 16% (£97) since the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest Confused/Willis Towers Watson car insurance price index.
This is the biggest annual drop since 2014 and UK motorists are now paying £514 on average.
The index showed that prices have now fallen for six out of the last seven quarters, although the rate of decline has slowed between July and September compared to the first half of this year.
Premiums are now the cheapest they
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Howden buys Aston Lark
- Obituary: Iain Winfield
- Clear Group announces management developments
- Markerstudy Broking looks to £600m GWP
- Bollington reveals final set of financial results before Gallagher takeover
- Blanc aims to double Aston Lark business for Howden
- Radius Insurance Solutions buys Milestone