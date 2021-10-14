Motor premiums continue to fall in Q3

Comprehensive car insurance premiums have fallen by 16% (£97) since the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest Confused/Willis Towers Watson car insurance price index.

This is the biggest annual drop since 2014 and UK motorists are now paying £514 on average.

The index showed that prices have now fallen for six out of the last seven quarters, although the rate of decline has slowed between July and September compared to the first half of this year.

Premiums are now the cheapest they