Granite buys telematics broker Carrot

The Granite Group, owner of motor specialist Granite Underwriting, has agreed to buy Carrot Insurance from Trak Global Group (TGG), Insurance Age can reveal.

Specialist telematics broker Carrot was founded in 2012 by Nick Corrie and Alan Cottrill. The entire 55-strong team, including managing director Norrie Erwin, will move across to Granite as part of the deal and Carrot is also retaining its current location in Crewe.

Telematics

Commenting on the acquisition, Granite Group chief executive