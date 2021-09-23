Interview: Paul Harvey, Adiona

Start-up motor insurer Adiona sees huge opportunities in the UK motor market, according to founder and chief executive officer Paul Harvey.

Harvey told Insurance Age: “Eighty-five percent of the market right now is with price comparison websites, and that is unusual for anywhere in the world and it tells you that something’s not right with the market.

“We should be, as a digital insurer, dramatically less expensive than an incumbent insurer.”

Adiona launched earlier this month and its focus