Covid BI claims payments surpass £1bn
Insurers have so far paid out over £1bn in pandemic-related business interruption claims, according to the latest data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The figures showed that providers had made initial payments worth £328.9m for unsettled claims and final settlements of £696.2m as of 5 September 2021.
In August the regulator stated that insurers had paid out £968m, including £331.3m in interim payments and £636.8m in final settlements.
Meanwhile, 27,248 (August: 26,238) of BI
