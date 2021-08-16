Admiral profit soars by 76% in first half of 2021

Admiral Group has reported a 76% increase in profit before tax to £482.2m for the first half of 2021, up from £274.4m in the first six months of last year.

This is in line with its predictions published in a trading update last month, where it stated that low claims frequency and unusually positive developments in the cost of bodily injury claims would boost the provider’s half year figures.

The business further posted a group turnover of £1.75bn, up 9% from £1.60bn in H1 2020, as well as net