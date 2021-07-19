FCA fines totalled £189.8m in 2020/21

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed it dished out financial penalties totalling £189.8m last year, according to its annual report for 2020/21.

The total amount of fines fell by 15% compared to the previous year when the regulator imposed fines totalling £224.4m.

In addition, the number of fines decreased from 15 in 2019/20 to 10 in 2020/21.

The watchdog detailed that eight of the 2020/21 fines (£189.6m) were issued against regulated firms, while the remaining two (£200,000)