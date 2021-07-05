Insurance Age

Marshmallow awarded costs as court battle with Mulsanne continues to rage

High Court London
Mulsanne Insurance has been ordered to pay £65,000 to Marshmallow Financial Services after its specific disclosure application was dismissed by the judge in an ongoing court case between the two businesses, Insurance Age can reveal.

However, this is not the end of the matter and, at a hearing in the High Court on 23 June, the judge overseeing the case, Mr Justice Marcus Smith, made a decision around what, and how much, information Marshmallow needs to disclose ahead of the trial later this year

