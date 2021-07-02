Ageas confirms job cuts in Bournemouth

Ageas has confirmed it is set to make redundancies in its Bournemouth office as part of a restructure.

The insurer declined to say how many roles were at risk, but according to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, it could be up to 100.

A spokesperson for Ageas told Insurance Age that the provider is currently speaking to employees about options that are available to them, adding: “Until these conversations and the consultation is concluded, we cannot comment further on how many people will leave the