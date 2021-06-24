HRH The Prince of Wales launches insurance task force to fight climate change

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales has today (24 June) launched his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Insurance Task Force during a visit to Lloyd’s.

According to Lloyd’s, the SMI Insurance Task Force, convened by HRH and chaired by Lloyd’s, is comprised of executives from many of the world’s largest insurance and reinsurance companies.

It detailed that the aim is for the task force to provide an influential platform for the sector to collectively advance the world’s progress towards a