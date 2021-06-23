Former Brightside boss Mark Cliff joins Hiscox

Hiscox has appointed three independent non-executive directors to two of its boards.

Mark Cliff, formerly Brightside CEO and chairman, has joined the board of Hiscox Insurance Company, which oversees retail operations, alongside Jane Hayes.

Roles

Since exiting, Brightside Cliff has taken up a number of NED and advisory board posts. These include positions at Iotatech and Premfina. And also a post at MGA Avid Insurance.

Prior to its acquisition by Ardonagh Group earlier this year, he also