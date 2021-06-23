Former Brightside boss Mark Cliff joins Hiscox
Hiscox has appointed three independent non-executive directors to two of its boards.
Mark Cliff, formerly Brightside CEO and chairman, has joined the board of Hiscox Insurance Company, which oversees retail operations, alongside Jane Hayes.
Roles
Since exiting, Brightside Cliff has taken up a number of NED and advisory board posts. These include positions at Iotatech and Premfina. And also a post at MGA Avid Insurance.
Prior to its acquisition by Ardonagh Group earlier this year, he also
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- TL Dallas takes from Marsh to launch new division
- People Moves: 14-18 June
- CFC Syndicate 1988 begins trading
- Interview: Howard Lickens and Mike Edgeley
- Video: What the papers say, episode 2
- Insurtech Zego launches trans and non-binary workplace policy
- CII opens New Generation programme to fresh faces