Insurance Age

CFC Syndicate 1988 begins trading

The Lloyds building in London
CFC has announced that CFC Syndicate 1988 has incepted and begun trading.

This follows the news from April that the managing general agent had gained approval “in principle” from Lloyd’s to create a syndicate, which will be managed by Asta managing Agency.

The business explained that, in addition to risk capital provided by CFC, the syndicate worked with Aon Capital Advisory to attract third-party capital support including a large pension fund, an ILS manager, and reinsurers located in Bermuda

