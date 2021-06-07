Insurance Age

FSCS declares unrated Gefion has failed

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared that unrated Danish insurer Gefion Insurance has failed.

This comes after the Maritime and Commercial High Court declared Gefion bankrupt on 7 June 2021.

FSCS said it is working closely with the liquidators and the Danish Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to understand the impact of the company’s failure.

The Danish regulator confirmed last July that Gefion had formally entered into liquidation after the DFSA withdrew its

