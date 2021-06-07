RSA boss Egan commits regional broker focus following Intact takeover

Brokers will not see any “radical about turns” in RSA’s strategy following its sale to Intact Financial Corporation, according to UK and International CEO Scott Egan.

However, he admitted that there would be “tweaks” to the provider’s strategy now the takeover has been completed.

“At the national broker level - the Aon and Marsh level - Intact has existing relationships there in the same way that RSA does,” Egan commented.

“We’ll look where it makes sense to collaborate on those relationships