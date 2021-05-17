Climate activists increase pressure on Lloyd's

Climate activist group Insurance Rebellion has called on Lloyd’s of London to stop insuring fossil fuel projects and companies.

Insurance Rebellion said in a statement on its website: “Insuring fossil fuels in ensuring climate breakdown; without insurance, no fossil fuel infrastructure can be run or built.”

It described Lloyd’s as a hotspot of fossil fuel insurance and demanded that Lloyd’s “make good on their greenwashing claims that they are moving away from coal, oil and gas”.

In April