Climate activists increase pressure on Lloyd's
Climate activist group Insurance Rebellion has called on Lloyd’s of London to stop insuring fossil fuel projects and companies.
Insurance Rebellion said in a statement on its website: “Insuring fossil fuels in ensuring climate breakdown; without insurance, no fossil fuel infrastructure can be run or built.”
It described Lloyd’s as a hotspot of fossil fuel insurance and demanded that Lloyd’s “make good on their greenwashing claims that they are moving away from coal, oil and gas”.
In April
