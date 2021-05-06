Marshmallow denies stealing trade secrets

Marshmallow Financial services has denied accusations of misuse of confidential information in its ongoing legal dispute with Mulsanne Insurance.

Mulsanne brought the case against the insurtech start-up in March, claiming damages of at least £39m and accusing Marshmallow of stealing trade secrets and confidential information, including utilising its rating engine and other underwriting data relating to the pricing of motor insurance policies.

In its defence document, filed with the High Court