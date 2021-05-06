Insurance Age

Marshmallow denies stealing trade secrets

legal-lady-justice
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Marshmallow Financial services has denied accusations of misuse of confidential information in its ongoing legal dispute with Mulsanne Insurance.

Mulsanne brought the case against the insurtech start-up in March, claiming damages of at least £39m and accusing Marshmallow of stealing trade secrets and confidential information, including utilising its rating engine and other underwriting data relating to the pricing of motor insurance policies.

In its defence document, filed with the High Court

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. FCA spent nearly £4m on dual pricing market study
  2. Dave Clapp takes over as MVP and Ataraxia CEO
  3. Profile: Motoring along
  4. People moves: 4 - 7 May 2021
  5. Biba questions need for flexible working charter for brokers
  6. Broking success: Driving forward
  7. Markerstudy moves into brokered home cover

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: