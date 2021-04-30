"No silver bullet" to fix industry reputation after BI backlash, says MGAA's Keating

Everyone will need to work together to rebuild the reputation of the insurance industry after the business interruption crisis, according to Mike Keating, managing director of the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA).

Keating noted that the process of rebuilding trust in the sector would take time and that all players in the value chain, including brokers, insurers and MGAs, will have to show consistency of service, product performance, and fair claims handling.

“There isn’t one silver