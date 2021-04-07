Partners& appoints Aaron Devitt to newly created role

Aaron Devitt has joined Partners& in the newly created role of managing partner for North and Midlands.

The move follows the creation of a northern hub last month.

Devitt will report to Phil Barton, chief executive officer at Partners&, and will also be part of the group executive committee.

Barton said: “We believe in the notion of partnership – between our clients, our people and our insurer partners. Aaron’s experience and insight will bring a different perspective and build on our