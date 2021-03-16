Insurance Age

Sabre reports profit fall as results are "heavily disrupted" by the pandemic

Sabre has reported dips in gross written premium and profit for the full year 2020, with its results “heavily disrupted” by Covid-19.

The insurer posted GWP of £173.2m in 2020, down from £197.0m in the preceding year. Sabre explained that GWP for the full year had been “significantly” affected by the recurring lockdowns, particularly the initial lockdown in March last year.

It explained that detailed pricing models had reduced the impact on the business of lockdowns later in the year.

