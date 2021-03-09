MGA Arkel adds its Adapt product to SSP

Arkel, a specialist property and leisure underwriting MGA, has expanded its distribution channels through a new deal with software house SSP.

The move will see Arkel’s household insurance product, Adapt, join SSP’s broker platforms.

Arkel, which is part of Atec group which trades as Ceta, detailed that Adapt enables brokers to write both standard and non-standard risks for all types of property such as unoccupied, holiday home, business use from home and many others all through one product.