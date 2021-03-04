Aviva's UK operating profit falls in 2020

Aviva has reported a fall in operating profit in its UK general insurance business to £182m in 2020, down from £250m in 2019.

But operating profit for GI in total in its core markets, including the UK, Ireland and Canada, was £500m in 2020, up from £488m in 2019.

The figure for net premiums written (NWP) was stable at £7.7bn (2019: £7.7bn), while combined operating ratio (COR) for GI was 96.8%, a small improvement from 97.7% in 2019.

In addition, the GI business recorded an underwriting