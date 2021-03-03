Hiscox posts £192m loss in 2020

Hiscox has reported a loss before tax of $268.5m (£192.4m) for the full year 2020, down from a pre-tax profit of $53.1m in 2019.

Combined operating ratio also worsened to 114.5% in 2020, compared to 106.8% in the preceding year.

Meanwhile, total gross written premium (GWP) remained flat at $4.03bn, with Hiscox’s retail division contributing GWP of $2.3bn (2019: $2.2bn).

The retail business further posted a loss of $237.6m (2019: profit of $169.2m) and a COR of 120.0% (2019: 99.3%).

Pandemic

