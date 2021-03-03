Masojada: Hiscox regrets "anguish and uncertainty" caused by Covid-19 BI dispute

Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada has addressed the provider’s response to Covid-19 business interruption cover in the UK, stating that he “regrets the uncertainty and anguish” that the dispute has caused customers.

The comments were made as Hiscox reported a pre-tax loss of $268.5m (£192.4m) for the full year 2020. The business further expects to pay a total of $475m in Covid-related claims net of reinsurance.

Masojada said in a statement that the group’s second largest share of Covid-19 claims came