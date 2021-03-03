Insurance Age

Beazley CEO Andrew Horton moves to QBE

Beazley has announced that chief executive officer Andrew Horton is set to exit the business and move to QBE Insurance Group where he will take up the role of group CEO.

Horton, who has been CEO of Beazley since 2008, will remain with the business until 31 March 2021 and is not expected to take up his new role until 1 September 2021. 

Former QBE group CEO Pat Regan exited the business last year after a conduct investigation was launched in response to a complaint from a female employee.

