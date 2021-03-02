Aviva to buy Axa XL's Private Clients business

Aviva has signed an agreement in principle with Axa XL which will see the provider take over Axa XL’s UK Private Clients team.

According to Aviva, the move signals its intent to grow its presence in the UK’s high net worth personal lines market. The deal is set to complete later this year.

Under the agreement, Axa XL’s Private Clients team will move across to Aviva. The team will then manage the run-off of the existing Axa XL Private Clients book and launch a new Aviva Private Clients