Avid swoops for specialist construction MGA

Avid Insurance Services has purchased specialist construction MGA Incorporated Insurance Group (IIGL) for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see Avid take a majority stake in IIGL, taking its gross written premium up to £75m.

Founded in 2013 by Mike Smith, Lyndsey Thompson and Dean Surridge, IIGL is based in Hornchurch, Essex, and employs 17 staff.

It provides insurance across the construction sector, as well as property, airside, health and safety and packaged business for SMEs.

