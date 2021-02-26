Insurance Age

ERS posts surge in profit for 2020

arrows-up-down
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

ERS has reported an increase in profit and an improved combined operating ratio (COR) for the full year 2020.

The specialist motor insurer announced profits of £32.8m for the year, a significant rise from the £13.9m posted in 2019. The provider noted that the result is a record profit since it was bought by Aquiline in 2013.

In addition, ERS’s COR improved to 91.9%, compared to 99.7% in the preceding year. According to the insurer, the results were driven by a year of underwriting discipline

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. GRP snaps up Ipswich-based broker
  2. Blog: How could the Spring 2021 Budget affect insurance brokers?
  3. Ex-Aviva boss Mark Wilson to lead insurtech venture after merger with Complete Cover Group
  4. Aston Lark buys Kent-based Sennocke
  5. FCA finalises guidance on vulnerable customers
  6. Jensten moves in for second deal this month
  7. Axa UK & Ireland P&C COR improves to 96.2%

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: