D&O specialist MGA Rising Edge set for "imminent" launch
Rising Edge, a new managing general agent specialising in directors’ and officers’ (D&O) insurance, is set to launch in the first half of 2021.
The new company will be led by chief executive officer, Philippe Gouraud. He will be joined by D&O expert Yoel Brightman, who will serve as managing director. Gouraud was formerly global head of strategic distribution at Axa XL.
The London-based MGA noted that it aims to serve wholesale London Market and European brokers.
Upheaval
“Our company will
