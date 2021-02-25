Ex-Aviva boss Mark Wilson to lead insurtech venture after merger with Complete Cover Group

Former Aviva boss Mark Wilson has teamed up with private equity firm Sun Capital Partners to launch a new insurtech venture, Abacai Holdings.

According to a statement, Abacai is to merge with Complete Cover Group (CCG), which has been owned by Sun Capital since early 2020.

The business explained that Abacai will invest an initial £50m in the creation of an entirely new AI-based insurtech platform.

It also revealed plans to expand its footprint and enter additional markets by making