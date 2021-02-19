Insurance Age

Allianz nears £4bn in GWP

Money
Allianz Holdings hit gross written premium of £3.92bn for the full year 2020, up from £1.99bn in 2019.

The business, which includes Allianz Insurance, LV General Insurance and L&G, also reported an operating profit of £290m (2019: £98m) and a combined operating ratio of 94.4% (2019: 98.5%).

The figures for 2019 only included Allianz Insurance. The company detailed that the expanded business has almost doubled Allianz’s GWP and delivered a 196% increase in operating profit.

Business

