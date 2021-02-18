Insurance Age

Analysis: Are we moving towards market failure for high-rise buildings?

Grenfell Tower
twitter.com/LondonFire
  • Martin Friel
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Market failure is never a good look, for any sector, in any circumstances. Yet that is exactly what has happened in the professional indemnity (PI) market for fire safety surveyors and engineers.

While there are well-publicised issues in the wider liability market, what has done it for this sector is the introduction, by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in December 2019, of the EWS1 certificate. Initially designed to reassure lenders of a building’s safety (or otherwise) in a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. FCA and insurers disagree on how to interpret Supreme Court BI ruling
  2. Peter Hubbard exits Be Wiser
  3. "Bold move" for GRP as it buys Marsh's UK Networks business
  4. Gauntlet looks to sign up more ARs with new de-authorisation proposition
  5. Interview: Willis Insurance and Risk Management
  6. Eldon/Leave EU ICO fine appeals dismissed
  7. Meeting private equity: Tom Elliott, Bowmark Capital

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: