Markerstudy "keen to get back on the acquisition drug" after £200m investment

Markerstudy is hoping to make an acquisition in the UK in the first quarter of this year, according to group underwriting director Gary Humphreys.

It was revealed earlier this week that Mthe provider had secured a £200m investment deal led by Pollen Street Capital.

Humphreys told Insurance Age that the managing general agent had been looking for external investment for some time, adding “we’d got to the stage where the group was of such a size that running it from personal funding was limiting