Aviva confirms office closures amid restructure
Aviva has confirmed it is set to close a number of its offices across the UK, including two branches in Norwich, as staff continue to work remotely.
An Aviva spokesperson told Insurance Age that the move will see the insurer combining office space in some locations and reducing the space in others.
The provider stated that it is not planning to make any redundancies as a result.
The spokesperson commented: “The way we use our office space is changing significantly. As our people continue to
