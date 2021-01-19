RSA shareholders say yes to £7.2bn takeover

RSA shareholders have voted to approve the £7.2bn takeover by Regent Bidco.

Regent Bidco is owned by Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg and made a formal offer to buy RSA on 18 November 2020.

Majority

RSA said last year that the deal will be affected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. At a court meeting held yesterday (18 January), the majority of RSA’s scheme shareholders voted to approve the scheme.

The insurer also held a general meeting at which shareholders voted to